CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was critically wounded in a shooting on 79th Street near Cottage Grove Avenue in broad daylight Tuesday.
At 9:44 a.m., two men were shot in the 800 block of East 79th Street, on the cusp of the Greater Grand Crossing and Chatham communities.
Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and one later died, police said.
Area Two detectives were investigating the shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Further details were not available.