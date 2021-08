Baseball Report: What's Happening In MLB's MVP Races?This week's Baseball Report looks at the MVP races, the Field of Dreams game, and the Philadelphia Phillies' emergence as the NL East leader.

Sedgefield Country Club Profile: Wyndham Championship Makes This Classic Donald Ross Course Its HomeSedgefield Country Club, in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been home to the Wyndham Championship since 2008.

Eloy Jiménez Again Hits 2 Home Runs, White Sox Rout TwinsEloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins Monday night.

Fantasy Football 2021 Sleepers: Which Players Have Been Overlooked Early In Fantasy Drafts?Who do the CBSSports.com fantasy experts think are some of the biggest sleepers heading into this season? We've broken down two guys at each position.

White Sox Sweep Cubs At Wrigley As Eloy Jiménez Drives In 5 RunsEloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the White Sox beat the Cubs on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012.

Bears Legend Jimbo Covert Gets Overdue Honors In Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020, Remembers Walter Payton With Funny StoryThe 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class - headlined by Peyton Manning – got the spotlight in Canton, Ohio on Sunday – but on Saturday night, the 2020 class finally got their time to shine after last year's ceremony was canceled. Jimbo Covert finally got his opportunity to unveil his hall of fame bust.