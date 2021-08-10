CHICAGO (CBS News) — Some youngsters in Ghana who used to walk to school barefoot have new kicks – all thanks to a 12-year-old girl from Chicago.
Kerry Koranteng visited family in Ghana when she was 8 years old, and noticed many kids without proper shoes.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Pound Area With Strong Winds, Heavy Rain, Lightning; More Storms Possible Wednesday Evening
“When I even visit my great auntie in the villages, you can see every child, no shoes on, and I realize this is very dangerous,” Kerry told CBS News.
Last year, she began sending shoes to the children in Ghana with the support of a local nonprofit. Some of the kids are her own age.READ MORE: Andersonville Neighbors Had Thought They Had Another Option, But Trees End Up Coming Down For Water Pipeline Repairs
Kerry raises money for the hefty shipping fees and stuffs her suitcases full of shoes during her trips to Ghana during the summer and winter breaks from school.
“The teachers there, they tell me the kids who are more in need. So I bring them out and give them the shoes first and then when I am done I give the shoes to the other students,” she said.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Trees Come Down, Power Lines Emit Showers Of Sparks As Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area
Her family’s living room has turned into somewhat of a shoe store. “So much boxes stacked up,” Kerry said.