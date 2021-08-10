LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Williams, drafted fourth overall last year, scored 30 and second-round pick Marko Simonovic had 13 points to help the Chicago Bulls earn a comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio outscored Chicago 26-14 in the first quarter and led by 15 points at halftime. The Bulls went on a run early in the fourth quarter to take the lead and held on for the victory.
Second-year pro Tre Jones had 23 points and rookie Joe Wieskamp scored 11 points for the Spurs. Jaylen Morris scored 20 and Malik Newman had 19 points for the Spurs, who are giving both players another chance to play in the NBA.
The Bulls won 92-89.
