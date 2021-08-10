DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms spurred tornado warnings and brought tornadoes to the ground in some parts of the greater Chicago area late Monday.

Tuesday morning, people in the City of McHenry are starting to clean up after severe storm damage.

Chopper 2 was over Evergreen Circle, where there’s a lot of debris around houses and barns.

In the west suburbs, there damage reported as at a farm in Maple Park. Pieces of sheet metal and lumber were scattered on the ground.

A tornado touchdown was reported near Sycamore.

More storms are on the way Tuesday night. CBS 2 will provide RealTime alerts and updates.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff