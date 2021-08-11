LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.
Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight.READ MORE: Boy, 16, Charged With April Carjacking, March Robbery In Chatham
Fellow passengers can be seen helping restrain the teenage passenger.READ MORE: Anjanette Young Mourns Loss Of Fallen CPD Officer Ella French As Only Officer To Show Her 'Any Dignity Or Respect' During Botched Raid
The boy was taken into custody in Honolulu and no one was injured.MORE NEWS: East Chicago Police Shooting, Officer Not Injured