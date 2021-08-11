LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Bears welcomed the Miami Dolphins to Halas Hall Wednesday ahead of the team’s first preseason game this weekend, but the teams are not waiting until Saturday to go head-to-head.
The Bears got the chance to go up against someone other than their own teammates. It's a good boost with the Dolphins joining them at Halas Hall the next couple of days. It's a good energy boost after two weeks of camp.
"You can already feel it in the building with the players," said Head Coach Matt Nagy. "There's a little bit of a pep right now and juice, and that's a good thing."
Media was not allowed to shoot video when the teams went head-to-head after a small storm delay. The Bears offense seemed to have some issues, especially with the makeshift line, but Andy Dalton was mostly pleased with how things went against Miami.
"They do a good job," Dalton said. "There's a lot of in your face man coverage. It's great for our guys to get that. I thought we handled it well. We'll look at the tape and improve."
Dalton will start Saturday’s game but likely not be in there long with Nagy saying they need to see Justin Fields play. We probably won’t see much Allen Robinson, who was a late scratch from practice with a hamstring injury.