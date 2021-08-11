DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Dangerous heat continues and severe storms are on the way.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. as heat index values peak around 105 degrees.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 90s with humid conditions.

The threat of severe storms increases by Wednesday night.

The same conditions continue into Thursday.

Temperatures drop to the low 80s by Friday and into the weekend.

