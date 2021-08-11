CHICAGO (CBS) — For the fourth time in three days, a severe weather event is expected in the Chicago area Wednesday night.
A line of strong storms is expected to move in during the evening, and will likely trigger Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. A few Tornado Warnings could be possible as well.READ MORE: Judge Orders Release Of Jamel Danzy, Accused Straw Purchaser Of Gun Used In Slaying Of CPD Officer Ella French
A Heat Advisory also remains in place until 7 p.m.
This line is likely to approach the CBS 2 viewing area by 6 p.m. It may not be in Chicago area until 8 to 10 p.m.
The exit for the area may not happen until midnight to 2 a.m.READ MORE: Matthew Lee Rupert Gets Nearly 9 Years In Prison For Setting Store On Fire During Unrest In Minneapolis; He Was Arrested In Chicago Where He Planned More 'Damage'
Wind damage is the primary concern. Damaging winds could reach 60+ mph
For tornadoes, an isolated threat exists. A few are possible.
Some hail is also possible.
A Tornado Watch is likely sometime Wednesday afternoon/evening.MORE NEWS: McDonald's Requiring Vaccines For Corporate Office Staff; Delaying Reopening Of West Loop HQ
And unfortunately, another round of storms is expected on Thursday before we finally break this steamy, stormy pattern.