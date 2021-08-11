CHICAGO (CBS) — For the fourth time in three days, a severe weather event is expected in the Chicago area Wednesday night.

A line of strong storms is expected to move in during the evening, and will likely trigger Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. A few Tornado Warnings could be possible as well.

A Heat Advisory also remains in place until 7 p.m.

This line is likely to approach the CBS 2 viewing area by 6 p.m. It may not be in Chicago area until 8 to 10 p.m.

The exit for the area may not happen until midnight to 2 a.m.

Wind damage is the primary concern. Damaging winds could reach 60+ mph

For tornadoes, an isolated threat exists. A few are possible.

Some hail is also possible.

A Tornado Watch is likely sometime Wednesday afternoon/evening.

And unfortunately, another round of storms is expected on Thursday before we finally break this steamy, stormy pattern.