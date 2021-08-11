DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:helicopter, Helicopter Crash, Prospect Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)– A private helicopter crashed in Prospect Heights Wednesday morning.

The helicopter crashed after taking off from Chicago Executive Airport and struck a light pole.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Dangerous Heat; Severe Storm Warning For DeKalb, LaSalle Counties

According to police, Milwaukee Avenue is shut down from River Road to Palatine Road as emergency crews respond to the scene.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Crews Working To Restore Power In Evanston After Severe Storms Overnight

This is a developing story.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff