CHICAGO (CBS)– A private helicopter crashed in Prospect Heights Wednesday morning.
The helicopter crashed after taking off from Chicago Executive Airport and struck a light pole.
According to police, Milwaukee Avenue is shut down from River Road to Palatine Road as emergency crews respond to the scene.
The pilot was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.