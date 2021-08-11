CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced it is launching a new immunization portal called Vax Verify, which will allow Illinois residents 18 and over to check their COVID-19 vaccination records.
Vax Verify can be found at https://idphportal.illinois.gov.
“As more businesses, events, organizations, and others require proof of vaccination, Illinois residents will be able to confirm using Vax Verify that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “With the current surge in cases, more people are making the decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine and this new tool will aid residents in confirming their vaccination where needed.”
The state noted that visitors to the Illinois State Fair who have tickets to the grandstand area can use Vax Verify to check their immunization records. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for attendance.
The state also noticed that numerous companies are instituting vaccine requirements for at least some staffers.
The Vax Verify system is set up to protect confidential health information, the IDPH said. To download proof of vaccination, residents must go through a brief one-time identity verification process – which the state has set up partnering with Experian. People who have frozen their credit will need to unfreeze it and wait 24 hours before completing the registration process; they can freeze their credit again afterward by contacting Experian.
After the verification process, people can see their own vaccination records in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange, or I-CARE.