CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy, the Indiana man charged with buying the gun that was used in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, will be released from custody while he awaits trial on federal charges.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered Danzy’s release from federal custody on Wednesday, citing the fact he has no prior criminal record, and that he has a job as a teacher’s aide in Merrillville. Danzy will be released on a $4,500 unsecured bond.

Danzy, 29 is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot Officer French and seriously wound her partner, who had pulled over a car in West Englewood on Saturday night.

Prosecutors say Danzy bought the gun in March from a gun dealer in Hammond and then gave it to an Illinois resident who had a criminal record and could not legally purchase a weapon. Danzy filed paperwork with the dealer stating that the gun was for himself.

The complaint included a photo of the weapon, a Glock Model 44, that investigators said was purchased and then used in the fatal shooting. Danzy also owned the car that was pulled over by French and her two partners, prosecutors said. During questioning at a restaurant in Munster, Ind., where Danzy works, Danzy said he has been in a relationship with one of the suspects in the car and sometimes let the person drive the vehicle.

With amazing speed, the case against Danzy traced where one of the guns used to shoot the officers came from – and the lapses that allowed it to get in the wrong hands.

As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the weapon was a Glock model 44, .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol. Within 12 hours of the Saturday night shooting at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue, police had a thorough history of the weapon – and the flaws that they say put serial number AFBZ467 in the hands of Eric Morgan – one of the two brothers now charged in the shooting.

Morgan and his brother, Emonte, are both charged in the shooting – authorities said it was Emonte Morgan who fired the shots that killed French and wounded her partner. Bond was denied for both Morgan brothers in court on Tuesday.

Three years before Eric Morgan was charged with this weekend shooting, he was convicted of armed robbery near Madison, Wisconsin – complicating future access to guns.

So in March of this year, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Morgan leaned on a friend from Hammond – Danzy – to buy him a sport-utility vehicle and a weapon.

Both were used Saturday night, authorities say.

At a Hammond gun shop, Danzy filled out a firearms transaction record required by the Department of Justice.

His crime, federal authorities say, was committed when he answered question 21(a):

“Are you the actual buyer of the firearm?” That came with the words, “WARNING: You are not the actual buyer if you are acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person.”

He checked yes.

Outside of the restaurant in Hammond where Danzy works, the feds questioned him Sunday afternoon. Federal authorities said in the back seat of a car, “Danzy admitted that he was lying.” on question 21(a).

That is the mechanism that made him what is known as a straw man – buying a weapon for someone who cannot.

Tye asked Juan Cloy, a former FBI Task Force agent and an expert on the gun pipeline, what good the system is doing if a paperwork clerical box check allows people to make straw gun purchases like Danzy is accused of doing.

“It’s not doing a whole lot of good,” Cloy said.

He also said there is no way to target and shut off the valve for straw men.

“No, there’s not a real way to do that. Just say, ‘OK, I checked the box,’ and you know, from there, there’s really no checks and balances for that,” Cloy said. ”No. No sir.”

Danzy told authorities that Morgan paid him to purchase the car, but it does not appear he was paid to buy that gun for him.

They were friends of several years.

Danzy, the feds say, knew that Morgan could not buy a gun himself, and that Morgan drove from Chicago to Indiana to pick it up last March.