CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday after police said he choked a 61-year-old woman on Clark Street in Lincoln Park.
Kenyate Jackson, 26, of West Rogers Park, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a victim over 60.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Some Parts Of Chicago Area As Storm System Plows Through
Police said he choked the woman in the 2700 block of North Clark Street.READ MORE: Woman Dead After Tree Falls Onto Mobile Home In Rockford During Wednesday Morning Storms
Jackson was taken into custody without incident, police said.MORE NEWS: One 16-Year-Old Boy Killed, One Wounded In Englewood Home
Further information was not available.