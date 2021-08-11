REALTIME WEATHERSevere Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of Chicago Area, Concerns About Rotation
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:attempted murder, choking, Clark Street, Kenyate Jackson, Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday after police said he choked a 61-year-old woman on Clark Street in Lincoln Park.

Kenyate Jackson, 26, of West Rogers Park, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a victim over 60.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Some Parts Of Chicago Area As Storm System Plows Through

Police said he choked the woman in the 2700 block of North Clark Street.

READ MORE: Woman Dead After Tree Falls Onto Mobile Home In Rockford During Wednesday Morning Storms

Jackson was taken into custody without incident, police said.

MORE NEWS: One 16-Year-Old Boy Killed, One Wounded In Englewood Home

Further information was not available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff