CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing “the lasting and continuing impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday announced the city is facing a $733 million budget shortfall in 2022, a significant budget gap, while still “significantly reduced” from the record $1.2 billion shortfall the city faced one year ago.
"While we still have hard work ahead of us in order to close this gap, this figure is a great indication that our city is fiscally bouncing back from this crisis," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Whereas last year we were faced with a $1.2 billion 'Pandemic Budget,' this year we have shifted to a 'Recovery Budget' that not only reflects the challenges we have been presented with, but the number of resources we've brought to bear to address them."
The mayor’s office expects to eliminate the budget shortfall by refinancing outstanding debt, tapping into the $1.9 billion in federal stimulus funding coming to the city from the latest COVID-19 relief plan, “and as always, looking to create governmental efficiencies.”
Since last year, the city has used $800 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to support small businesses; provide rental and mortgage assistance; fund food assistance, broadband access, mental health services, and homelessness support programs; and cover the salaries of first responders.
“As with every budget, we will continue to work with our departments to drive efficiencies and find operational savings. Additionally, we will be working to appropriate [American Rescue Plan] dollars to replace lost revenue and continue enhancing government services and make critical investments that are needed throughout the City,” city Budget Director said Susie Park said in a statement. “As we progress through the budget process over the next several weeks, we are committed to remaining transparent and keeping our residents engaged.”
The mayor’s office plans to use $37 million in remaining federal relief funds from last year to “create a bridge towards the investments” the city will make with the $1.9 billion of incoming funds from the American Rescue Plan.
That will include $14 million for youth prevention programming, $9 million for neighborhood recovery initiatives, and $14 million for childcare assistance.
Lightfoot is expected to present her 2022 spending plan to the City Council in September, one month earlier than usual.