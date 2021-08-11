CHICAGO (CBS)– A newborn baby boy was found in a dresser in an alley in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue just after 8 a.m.
A woman was driving by and saw the dresser in the alley. Police said when the woman went to look at the dresser, she found the baby in the bottom drawer.

“It’s terrible, it’s awful, it’s heartbreaking,” neighbor Candy Pittner told CBS 2. “It’s heartbreaking to hear something like that, I don’t get it.”
The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Police are investigating and are asking for the community's help in identifying the infant.
This is a developing story.