CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer in west suburban North Aurora shot and killed a man Tuesday night, after the man pointed a gun at officers and repeatedly ignored orders to drop the weapon, police said.
Around 9:30 p.m., North Aurora Police officers responded to a call of a man who was "acting erratically" at a home in the 400 block of Pine Creek Drive, according to police.
When the officers arrived, the man’s fiancé let officers into the home through the garage, and once officers got inside, 51-year-old James Wiesner pointed a handgun at the three officers, police said.
The officers then left the house and went into the front yard, but Wiesner followed them outside, still holding the gun, according to police.
As the officers tried to take cover, Wiesner kept advancing toward them, and ignored commands to drop his gun, police said.
When Wiesner approached one of the officers in the street, the officer shot him in the upper body, according to police
All three officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, but Wiesner was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers will be placed on administrative leave while the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force investigates the shooting.
Anyone with information should call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, extension 758. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 2.