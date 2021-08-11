DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Embezzlement, fraud, InHealth, Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana businessman who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $300,000 from two medical companies has been sentenced to 54 months in prison.

A federal judge in Hammond sentenced 43-year-old Robert C. Bruns  to a 54-month term.

READ MORE: Boy, 16, Charged With April Carjacking, March Robbery In Chatham

He had pleaded guilty in May to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors said Bruns defrauded Prompt Ambulance Service of Highland and InHealth of Valparaiso out of $316,450.

READ MORE: Anjanette Young Mourns Loss Of Fallen CPD Officer Ella French As Only Officer To Show Her 'Any Dignity Or Respect' During Botched Raid

The FBI found that Bruns used a medical billing firm he owned to embezzle insurance payments that were meant to go to the two businesses.

MORE NEWS: East Chicago Police Shooting, Officer Not Injured

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff