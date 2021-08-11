DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago, Evanston, Power Outages, storms

CHICAGO (CBS)– After severe overnight storms, residents in Evanston are experiencing power outages.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe said driving through Evanston Wednesday morning, streets are completely dark.

On Lincolnwood Avenue, lights are out and trees were downed. Part of a downed tree hit a Jeep parked in the area.

One street was blocked off after a large tree was nearly uprooted, causing damage to another car.

Hours after the storm, Evanston police and fire officials are warning residents to be careful when going outside due to the downed powerlines and trees.

Over 107,000 ComEd customers are impacted by power outages Wednesday morning. Crews are working to repair the damage and restore power.