CHICAGO (CBS)– After severe overnight storms, residents in Evanston are experiencing power outages.
CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe said driving through Evanston Wednesday morning, streets are completely dark.
We’re live in Evanston this morning checking out damage from the storm.
We’ve noticed some streets still don’t have power, others have lots of trees down. Like here on Lincolnwood Ave. Part of this Jeep is even damaged. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/c4MlAE5vo0
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) August 11, 2021
On Lincolnwood Avenue, lights are out and trees were downed. Part of a downed tree hit a Jeep parked in the area.
One street was blocked off after a large tree was nearly uprooted, causing damage to another car.
Major storm knocks down trees across Evanston, resulting in massive power outage. Storm activity expected to continue until late this evening. Stay safe and stay indoors! Contact 1-800-Edison to report a line down. @CityofEvanston @EvanstonPD @EvanstonNow @patrickhughesjr pic.twitter.com/lvs7TyVzEP
— Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) August 11, 2021
Hours after the storm, Evanston police and fire officials are warning residents to be careful when going outside due to the downed powerlines and trees.
Over 107,000 ComEd customers are impacted by power outages Wednesday morning. Crews are working to repair the damage and restore power.