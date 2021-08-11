DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced a new recovery grant program for small businesses.

The governor made the announcement at the Hatchery, a food and beverage incubator in Chicago.

The $250 million back-to-business grant program is the first in a series of  economic programs to help accelerate small business recovery across the state.

Applications to apply open August 18.

