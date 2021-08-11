CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced a new recovery grant program for small businesses.
The governor made the announcement at the Hatchery, a food and beverage incubator in Chicago.
The $250 million back-to-business grant program is the first in a series of economic programs to help accelerate small business recovery across the state.
Applications to apply open August 18.
