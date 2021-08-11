DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) — It was delayed a year because of the pandemic, but the White Sox will finally get a chance to play a game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa – the Field of Dreams.
That game is coming up on Thursday. On Wednesday, the White Sox Amateur City Elite Team (ACE) – a 14-and-under youth program – took on their counterparts from the New York Yankees' DREAM program.
The ACE team brings together some of the best youth players from the South Side – including right-fielder Lance Moon. Moon said part of the team's preparation for their moment in the national spotlight was watching the movie "Field of Dreams."
"This is a historic field, and we're one of the first teams to be able to play an organized game here. I'm just grateful to be here," Moon said. "You know, whatever you do, you've got to prepare yourself. You've got to put in the best work. Before you get on the baseball field, you've got to trust that what you did when you practice, it's going to all take over once you get to the big stage."
CBS 2’s Marshall Harris is in Iowa and will have the full report an da behind-the-scenes look at the setup at 10 p.m.