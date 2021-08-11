White Sox 14-And-Under Amateur City Elite Team Takes On Yankees Counterparts At Field Of Dreams In IowaIt was delayed a year because of the pandemic, but the White Sox will finally get a chance to play a game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa – the Field of Dreams.

Chicago Bears Welcome Miami Dolphins To Training Camp Ahead Of First Preseason GameThe Chicago Bears welcomed the Miami Dolphins to Halas Hall Wednesday ahead of the team's first preseason game this weekend, but the teams are not waiting until Saturday to go head-to-head.

Bailey Ober Stymies White Sox, Twins Shut Out Chicago 1-0Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West.

Wyndham Championship Preview: 'It's A Birdie Fest, That's What Makes Sedgefield So Fun'CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis expects plenty of low numbers this weekend, as the final PGA Tour stop of the regular season plays out at Sedgefield Country Club.

Fantasy Football 2021 Breakouts: Can Jalen Hurts Put Together A Top 10 Fantasy QB Season?The Eagles QB flashed big fantasy upside in his short stint as starter late last season. Now expected to start from Week 1, can he put together a breakout season? Which other players could become new fantasy stars?

Cubs Lose Both Games Of Doubleheader Against Brewers, Have Now Dropped 6 StraightLuis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.