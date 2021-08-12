CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs.
Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five.READ MORE: White Sox Take To 'Field Of Dreams' In Game Against Yankees
He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year. Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer.
Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep. The Cubs have lost eight in a row.READ MORE: 'No Evidence': Chicago's Doctor Arwady Says Lolla Wasn't A Super Spreader Event
Final: Brewers 17, Cubs 4. pic.twitter.com/uuVOWSSvlu
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2021
