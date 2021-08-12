CHICAGO (CBS) — A building collapsed Thursday in the West Loop, and the city’s Department of Buildings said its owner was conducting a rehab project without plans or permits.
The collapse happened Thursday at the building at 1227 W. Jackson Blvd.
The city’s Department of Buildings said the building owner was conducting a gut rehab without any plans or permits.
While work was being performed in the basement, the foundation was compromised and the side of the building collapsed.
The DOB said the building owner will be held accountable and the building and surrounding area will be secured.
Information about injuries was not immediately available.
