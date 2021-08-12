CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms are moving through areas south of the city.
Thursday will be the last day of dangerous heat with temperatures in the 90s. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana until 5:15 a.m.
Storms chances continue throughout the day and wind down overnight and into early Friday.
Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies.