By Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Humid and warm conditions continue Thursday evening.

A few storms may be possible Thursday evening and night, but the severe threat has diminished substantially.

While a severe storm couldn’t be ruled out completely, widespread severe storms are not expected at this time.

The low for Thursday night is 70.

Dewpoint Forecast: 08.12.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, it will be less humid and not as hot, with a high of 83.

Weekend Forecast: 08.12.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A nice warm weekend lies ahead, without storm chances.

7 Day Forecast: 08.12.21

(Credit: CBS 2)