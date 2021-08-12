'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18 Year NBA CareerThe 7x All Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league created by Ice Cube and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.

Cubs Release Pitcher Jake Arrieta After Struggling Veteran's Latest Disastrous StartWhile Arrieta was one of the best pitchers in baseball during his first stint with the Cubs from 2014 through 2017, he couldn't recapture that magic after rejoining the club in 2021.

Bears Listed Among NFL Teams 'Most Likely To Disappoint' By Bleacher ReportBears fans hoping for a playoff run may be disappointed according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay.

Cubs Get Clobbered By Brewers, Lose Seventh StraightMilwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

A Dream To Come True For Many As White Sox Prepare To Take On Yankees At Field Of Dreams In IowaFilm fans, baseball fans – and of course, fans of both of the above – have been waiting more than three decades for a moment that will happen on Thursday.

White Sox 14-And-Under Amateur City Elite Team Takes On Yankees Counterparts At Field Of Dreams In IowaIt was delayed a year because of the pandemic, but the White Sox will finally get a chance to play a game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa – the Field of Dreams.