CHICAGO (CBS) — Humid and warm conditions continue Thursday evening.
A few storms may be possible Thursday evening and night, but the severe threat has diminished substantially.READ MORE: Building Collapses In West Loop; City Says Owner Was Conducting Rehab Without Permit
While a severe storm couldn’t be ruled out completely, widespread severe storms are not expected at this time.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?
The low for Thursday night is 70.
On Friday, it will be less humid and not as hot, with a high of 83.MORE NEWS: Flash Flooding Leaves Roads Impassable In Downstate Gibson City; Police Ask People To Stay Home
A nice warm weekend lies ahead, without storm chances.