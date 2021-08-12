DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Downstate Illinois, flash flooding, Flooded Roads, Ford County, Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Flash flooding has left “essentially all” roads in downstate Gibson City impassable with water that is several feet deep in some places, officials said.

Heavy rain fell during the day Thursday in southwest Ford County in Central Illinois, about 120 miles south of downtown Chicago. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of the day for that area.

READ MORE: Building Collapses In West Loop; City Says Owner Was Conducting Rehab Without Permit

The NWS reported “essentially all” roads in Gibson City were left impassable. The Illinois Department of Transportation reported all state routes into and out of Gibson City were also closed, and Illinois 9 near Elliott was also impassable.

Several people tweeted photos and videos showing roadways turned to rivers.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Storms Possible Thursday Night, But Greatly Diminished Severe Threat

Gibson City police asked people to stay home, and officials warned that their cars could get stuck in floodwaters if they ventured out.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff