GIBSON CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Flash flooding has left “essentially all” roads in downstate Gibson City impassable with water that is several feet deep in some places, officials said.
Heavy rain fell during the day Thursday in southwest Ford County in Central Illinois, about 120 miles south of downtown Chicago. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of the day for that area.READ MORE: Building Collapses In West Loop; City Says Owner Was Conducting Rehab Without Permit
The NWS reported “essentially all” roads in Gibson City were left impassable. The Illinois Department of Transportation reported all state routes into and out of Gibson City were also closed, and Illinois 9 near Elliott was also impassable.
Ford County: All state routes in and out of Gibson City (Illinois 9/54/47) are closed because of serious flash flooding. Farther east, Illinois 9 near Elliott is impassible. Please avoid the area. #ilwx https://t.co/0DvHjj6Evr
— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) August 12, 2021
Several people tweeted photos and videos showing roadways turned to rivers.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?
OMG my friends apartment and car are destroyed in Gibson City IL by the #FlashFloods Her electrical system is fried. The lights came on on their on. Thankfully her father is coming to get her. The apartment is flooded badly though! This is the parking lot! pic.twitter.com/CL8Y7txkSN
— Kriss #MaskUp Morton (@cabingoddess) August 12, 2021
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Storms Possible Thursday Night, But Greatly Diminished Severe Threat
Gibson City, #ILwx is impassable after receiving an estimated 5 to 7 inches of rainfall from stationary thunderstorms this morning. pic.twitter.com/gxFJJUbFb6
— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) August 12, 2021
Gibson City police asked people to stay home, and officials warned that their cars could get stuck in floodwaters if they ventured out.