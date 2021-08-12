WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — Video shows an inmate hurling himself over a second-story railing at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan, before he was rescued by a life-saving grab.
At noon Monday, correctional officers Garrett Parsell and Matthew Bellavia were escorting an inmate from a recreational area in a jail pod back to his cell, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.
The recreational area is on the upper mezzanine level of the pod.
While walking back, the inmate hurled himself over the railing and tried to throw himself onto the floor below, the sheriff’s office said.
Parsell and Bellavia were close behind and got a hold of him to pull him back to safety, but the inmate struggled and kept trying to fall, the sheriff's office said.
The inmate was uninjured and was returned to his cell, where he is under self-harm prevention protocols.