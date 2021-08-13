CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a moment of fame for some Chicago kids who are passionate about music.
Starting Friday, you can see the Chicago Children's Choir starring alongside Chicago's Chance the Rapper.
The choir is a non-profit that helps kids become ambassadors through music. The movie is only playing at AMC theatres.
