CHICAGO (CBS) — The community came together Friday to honor a murdered Chicago police officer. Police joined Chicago faith leaders and community members for a prayer vigil to remember Officer Ella French, who was shot and killed Saturday.
They celebrated her life in song as everyone released balloons into the sky.
On Wednesday friends, family and brethren in blue will honor Officer French. Visitation will be at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Temple on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m.
The following day, the funeral will also be held at St. Rita’s at 10 a.m.