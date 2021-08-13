CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was injured Friday evening after being dragged by a vehicle on the city’s South Side.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. at 63rd and State as officers were conducting a traffic stop, according to the Chicago Police Department.READ MORE: Vacant West Loop Building Torn Down After Partial Collapse; City Says Unpermitted Work Was Being
READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs Jett Hawkins Act To Ban Discrimination Against Braids, Dreadlocks
BREAKING …. #ChicagoPolice propping up another officer, moments after he was dragged and pinned by suspects fleeing. @JackieKostek live on the scene near 63rd & State. @Chicago_Police #CPD @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Z6OG47gfCX
— ginger maddox (@gingermaddoxtv) August 14, 2021
The driver of an Impala reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct, police said.
During the incident, the officer shot his gun but did not hit anyone..
He was hospitalized in good condition.MORE NEWS: Days After Launch, Illinois COVID-19 Vaccine Portal Has Glitches
This is a developing story.