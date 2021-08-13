DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, officer dragged, Officer Injured, South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was injured Friday evening after being dragged by a vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at 63rd and State as officers were conducting a traffic stop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

READ MORE: Vacant West Loop Building Torn Down After Partial Collapse; City Says Unpermitted Work Was Being

READ MORE: Gov. Pritzker Signs Jett Hawkins Act To Ban Discrimination Against Braids, Dreadlocks

The driver of an Impala reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the Impala and a viaduct, police said.

During the incident, the officer shot his gun but did not hit anyone..

He was hospitalized in good condition.

MORE NEWS: Days After Launch, Illinois COVID-19 Vaccine Portal Has Glitches

This is a developing story. 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff