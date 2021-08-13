DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — This is not a drill: There are no storms forecast in the next 48 hours!

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, it’ll be pleasant, warm and sunny for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. 64.

Saturday: Sunny and nice! High 82.

Extended Forecast: It’ll be in the 80s through next week. Storm chances return by Wednesday.

