CHICAGO (CBS) — This is not a drill: There are no storms forecast in the next 48 hours!
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, it’ll be pleasant, warm and sunny for the weekend.READ MORE: Behind Police Leaders Claims That Bail Reform Is Responsible For Surge In Violence
Tonight: Mostly clear. 64.READ MORE: Bud Billiken Parade Returns To Bronzeville On Saturday
Saturday: Sunny and nice! High 82.MORE NEWS: Illinois Announces 22 More $100,000 Vaccine Lottery Winners
Extended Forecast: It’ll be in the 80s through next week. Storm chances return by Wednesday.