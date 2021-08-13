DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Douglass 18, a putting paradise on the city’s West Side designed by 40 local teenagers, just reopened in North Lawndale.

The miniature golf course replaces an old run-down putt-putt course, and is providing some inspiration to the community.

“Students, at the time in high school mostly, had a dream and an idea about making something good for the community, something that could add wealth and value to the community, something that could basically be something to make a difference and a change,” said golf course designer Kanaan Deer.

If you want to play a round at the Douglass 18, it’s open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

It costs $5 per game to play.

