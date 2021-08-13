CHICAGO (CBS) — There was stop and go traffic from Paulina to the Byrne Interchange Friday night at 10 p.m. after a possible shooting on I-290 near Paulina.
Video showed six bullet holes in the front windshield of a car and another five or six bullet holes in the side of the car.
A carload of people pulled up to Rush University Medical Center, and everyone scrambled inside but was later trasnported to nearby Stroger Hospital.
A truck may have also been hit, but the driver was not injured.
Illinois State Police were still on the scene Friday night.