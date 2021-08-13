CHICAGO (CBS) — With just two weeks left in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery, Gov. JB Pritzker’s office on Friday announced 22 more people across the state have won $100,000 prizes, two winners in each of the state’s 11 health regions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health notified the latest winners after the latest drawing on Thursday, phone from 312-814-3524, and or/email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Winners were selected from the following regions:

Region 1: Boone County and Winnebago County

Region 2: Bloomington and Normal

Region 3: Christian County and Springfield

Region 4: Two residents from Granite City

Region 5: Williamson County and Wayne County

Region 6: Fayette County and Urbana

Region 7: Joliet and Plainfield

Region 8: Hanover Park and Aurora

Region 9: Mundelein and Lake County

Region 10: Arlington Heights and Cook County

Region 11: Two residents from Chicago (which makes up the entirety of this region)

The state’s “All In For The Win” lottery is open to anyone age 12 and up who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.

The state will give out a total of $7 million in cash prizes for vaccinated adults, and $3 million in college scholarships to vaccinated teens.

The state announced the first $1 million cash prize for the vaccine lottery on July 8, along with three $150,000 Bright Start college scholarships for youths between the ages of 12 and 17. Fifteen other $100,000 prizes were announced in recent weeks, ahead of the latest drawing on Thursday.

Two more cash prize drawings remain: three $100,000 prizes on Aug. 16, and two $1 million jackpots on Aug. 26.

The final drawing for 17 $150,000 college scholarships also will be held on Aug. 26.

Winners have the option of remaining anonymous, and so far all winners have done so.

The last day to qualify for the vaccine lottery by getting a COVID-19 shot is Aug. 18, when the Illinois Department of Public Health will take the final tally of vaccinated Illinois residents, who will be automatically entered into the lottery.