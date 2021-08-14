CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon near an elementary school in Calumet Heights.
At 4:38 p.m., the boy was sitting in a park in the 1400 block of East 89th Street when a gray Chrysler went by and someone inside shot him. There is no Chicago Park District park at that location, but the yard for Mary E. McDowell Elementary School is located at that site.
The boy was struck in the right arm, thigh, and hip and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody late Saturday. Area Two detectives were investigating.