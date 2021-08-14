DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Today was a “Spectacular Saturday” with temperatures below average in the upper 70s to near 80, low humidity, and plenty of sun.

Around The Area: 08.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

In fact, it was so nice that we’ll duplicate it on Sunday.

Lows Tonight: 08.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Saturday night, it will be clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low-60s.

Highs Tomorrow: 08.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 80, but noticeably cooler by the lake.

High pressure is in charge, and we will enjoy dry conditions with low humidity and sunshine through Monday.

Dewpoint Forecast: 08.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Humidity creeps up a bit by Tuesday as rain chances return.

Precipitation Chances: 08.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Saturday. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy through those days.

7 Day Forecast: 08.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures are near seasonal this week, and climb back to the mid-80s by Thursday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff