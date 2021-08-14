CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and two of them had been killed.
At least one of the surviving victims was under 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin. An 18-year-old man was in the middle of the street when someone went by in a vehicle and shot him.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin. An 18-year-old man was in the middle of the street when someone went by in a vehicle and shot him.
The victim was shot in the leg, chest, and back and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Nikko Mercado.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday evening. At 8:34 p.m., Illinois State Police were notified of three walk-in victims of a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower near Damen Avenue. All were at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where one died and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
Traffic on the eastbound Eisenhower was redirected onto Western Avenue during the investigation. All lanes were reopened at 1 a.m.
At 7:10 p.m. Friday, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the right shoulder and wrist in the 3000 block of South State Street in Bronzeville. The victim was walking down the street when she got into a quarrel and someone shot her. She was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 5:30 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in the 6300 block of South Honore Street in West Englewood and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He had been hanging out on the front porch when some people came up and shot him.
- At 6:50 p.m. Friday, a 40-year-old – police did not specify the gender – was shot in the upper right leg in the 500 block of West 61st Street in Englewood. The victim was walking down the street when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle went by and someone fired shots. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 10:57 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was walking through Marquette Park in the 2900 block of west Marquette Road, when another man came up, took out a gun, and told him to turn over everything in his pockets. The victim refused and reached for the gun, and the gunman shot him and ran off. The victim was shot once in the hand and was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.
- At 11:28 p.m. Friday, two men – ages 34 and 42 – were headed south in a vehicle in the 3600 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park when they heard several shots and felt pain. They self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the younger man was shot once each below the eye and in the arm and was in critical condition, while the older man was shot once in the leg and was stabilized.
- At 2:46 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was in his car at a stop sign in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. He was uncooperative with further details.
- At 2:56 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old woman was standing outside in the 4500 block of South Wood Street in Back of the Yards when she heard shots and felt pain. She unable to provide further details.
- At 8:29 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue in Humboldt Park. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
- At 2:02 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was hanging outside on a porch in the 3500 block of West Fifth Avenue in Fifth City when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot him. He was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.