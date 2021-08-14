CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and two of them had been killed.

At least one of the surviving victims was under 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin. An 18-year-old man was in the middle of the street when someone went by in a vehicle and shot him.

The victim was shot in the leg, chest, and back and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Nikko Mercado.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday evening. At 8:34 p.m., Illinois State Police were notified of three walk-in victims of a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower near Damen Avenue. All were at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where one died and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Traffic on the eastbound Eisenhower was redirected onto Western Avenue during the investigation. All lanes were reopened at 1 a.m.

At 7:10 p.m. Friday, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the right shoulder and wrist in the 3000 block of South State Street in Bronzeville. The victim was walking down the street when she got into a quarrel and someone shot her. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: