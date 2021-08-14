CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and a man was injured Saturday wen they were hit by a car in Lakeview – right across the street from the Town Hall (19th) District police station.
A driver first hit another vehicle in the 800 block of West Addison Street, then hit two pedestrians around the corner in the 3500 block of North Fremont Street, police said.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Eisenhower Expressway Shooting
The 27-year-old man and the 28-year-old woman were crossing the street when the car hit them. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
The driver bailed from the car and ran off on foot. No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.
The driver of the crashed SUV on N Fremont ran away. Police say they are not in custody.
— Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 14, 2021
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.