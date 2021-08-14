DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Marcus Boggs, a financial advisory for Chicago is heading to prison for stealing $3 million from clients.

Instead of investing it, he used it to run up credit cards and pay down his mortgage.

One of his victims was Shaine Sharp, a man wrongfully convicted of rape and murder in the Dixmoor Five case.

Sharp was innocent and got $5 milion in a settlement.

Boggs swooped in, told Sharp he would invest it, and ended up stealing $800,000.

Boggs was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff