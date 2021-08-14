OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — In another sure sign that back-to-school season is here, backpacks and school supplies were given away Saturday in Oak Park.
West Suburban Medical Center teamed up with the West Side Pastors' Coalition for AIDS and Inner-City Health to host Back-to-School Day in Oak Park.
There were games, raffles, and lots of free school supplies.
This year, there was also something extra – COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
"We want you to go around all the booths. These are all educational booths, you can see. We want you – the kids and the parents – to go to every booth, and when they check it off, then at the end, you can get a backpack filled with supplies for school," said Barbara Martin, chief executive officer of West Suburban Medical Center.
This is the 18th year for the event. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.