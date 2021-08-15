CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 6-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Belmont Central community.
At 2:50 p.m., the two girls were in a vehicle parked on the street the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, near Merrimac Avenue, when both were shot by an unknown shooter, police said.
The 7-year-old girl was shot in the chest and torso and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
The 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and right armpit and her condition was stabilized at the same hospital.
Area Five detectives were investigating late Sunday. Further details were not immediately available.