DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:6-Year-Old Girl, 7-Year-Old Girl, Belmont Central, Children Shot, fatal shooting, Grand Avenue, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 6-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Belmont Central community.

At 2:50 p.m., the two girls were in a vehicle parked on the street the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, near Merrimac Avenue, when both were shot by an unknown shooter, police said.

READ MORE: At Least 6 People Killed, 41 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings In Chicago; 7-Year-Old Girl Among Those Killed

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the chest and torso and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

READ MORE: Live Updates From CBS News: Pentagon Sending Another 1,000 Troops To Afghanistan As Taliban Takes Control

The 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and right armpit and her condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Beautiful Forecast For Next Few Days To Come

Area Five detectives were investigating late Sunday. Further details were not immediately available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff