CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman was left in critical condition after a violent robbery attempt in the Loop this weekend.
The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near State Street and Jackson Boulevard.
Police said a man and a woman were walking when a group of about nine people came up and demanded money.
Several suspects then started beating the man and woman.
They were able to flag down a passing driver for help.
No one was in custody in the incident as of late Sunday.