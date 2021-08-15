DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:downtown, Jackson Boulevard, Loop, Robbery, State Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman was left in critical condition after a violent robbery attempt in the Loop this weekend.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near State Street and Jackson Boulevard.

READ MORE: More And More Chicago Bars, Restaurants, And Other Businesses Are Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination For Entry,

Police said a man and a woman were walking when a group of about nine people came up and demanded money.

READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed, 6-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Shooting In Belmont Central

Several suspects then started beating the man and woman.

They were able to flag down a passing driver for help.

MORE NEWS: MAP: Chicago Bars, Restaurants, And Other Businesses Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination

No one was in custody in the incident as of late Sunday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff