CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 47 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and six of them had been killed.

A 7-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were among those killed in separate incidents, and at least seven of the surviving victims were also under 18. The youngest, shot along with the 7-year-old girl in Belmont Central, was 6.

At 2:50 p.m. Sunday, the two girls were in a vehicle parked on the street the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, near Merrimac Avenue, when both were shot by an unknown shooter, police said.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the chest and torso and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and right armpit and her condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

Earlier, the first homicide of the weekend happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin. An 18-year-old man was in the middle of the street when someone went by in a vehicle and shot him.

The victim was shot in the leg, chest, and back and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Nikko Mercado.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday evening. At 8:34 p.m., Illinois State Police were notified of three walk-in victims of a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower near Damen Avenue. All were at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A 21-year-old man who was driving and a 21-year-old woman who was a passenger, both from Maywood, suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy from Maywood died in the shooting.

A second vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but the driver was not injured.

Traffic on the eastbound Eisenhower was redirected onto Western Avenue during the investigation. All lanes were reopened at 1 a.m.

At 12:40 p.m., a 59-year-old man was driving in the 1200 block of North Pulaski Road, near Division Street in West Humboldt Park, when someone from another vehicle shot him, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the upper back and right arm. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the torso in the 800 block of East 54th Street on the western edge of Hyde Park. Police said he was on the sidewalk when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken a short distance to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead there.

At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 33 and 34 – were outside in a group in the 7500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in Grand Crossing when they were each shot. The younger man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the older man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

It was not known where the shots came from.

A shooting left four people injured in Grand Crossing at 12:26 a.m. Sunday. The victims were all standing in front of a home in the 1300 block of East 75th Street when someone fired shots. All self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were each shot in the leg, while two men, ages 35 and 45, were both shot in the arm and leg.

A shooting in Mayfair left three people wounded early Sunday. At 2:24 a.m., three people were traveling in a vehicle in the 4400 block of North Kostner Avenue when they were all shot.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the hip and lower backside and was in serious condition, a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, and a 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head and was in fair condition. All were at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center following the shooting, and were uncooperative with officers.

Chicago police said the chain of events started when someone inside a red Toyota Camry was shooting at a Chevy Tahoe while driving, causing the Tahoe and a black Jeep Cherokee to crash into the restaurant on Kostner Avenue. The people inside the Camry ran away and have not been located, but police did find a weapon in the vehicle.

Among teenage victims, at 7:10 p.m. Friday, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the right shoulder and wrist in the 3000 block of South State Street in Bronzeville. The victim was walking down the street when she got into a quarrel and someone shot her. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded at 4:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East 89th Street in Calumet Heights, near Mary E. McDowell Elementary School. He was sitting in a park when someone in a gray Chrysler drove by and shot him. The boy was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the right arm, thigh, and hip.

At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was one of three people shot inside an apartment building in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue in West Woodlawn. Police said a 49-year-old woman was shot in the torso while on the steps outside the building, a 55-year-old man was shot in the leg while on the steps inside the building, and the teenage boy was shot in the shoulder, hand, and leg while in the hallway.

The older man and woman were each taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and the teenage boy was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. All were in serious condition.

At 2:02 a.m. Sunday, three teenage boys were found shot at a gas station in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street in Chatham. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were shot in the foot and hand, respectively, and were taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, while a 19-year-old man was shot in the lower backside and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

At 12:52 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was driving east in the 2800 block of West 21st Street in Little Village when someone wearing all black shot him in the back. The teen was treated and released from Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: