CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting in Mayfair led two vehicles to crash into a restaurant early Sunday morning.
Chicago police say someone inside a red Toyota Camry was shooting at a Chevy Tahoe while driving, causing the Tahoe and a black Jeep Cherokee to crash into the restaurant in the 4400 block of N. Kostner Avenue.
The people inside the Camry ran away and have not been located, but police did find a weapon in the vehicle.
Two people in the Taho and two in the Jeep were taken to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center but did not suffer serious injuries.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The city’s building department was scheduled to inspect the damage later in the morning.