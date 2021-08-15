CHICAGO (CBS) — A lively event on Sunday aimed to draw customers back to the stores on the Magnificent Mile on North Michigan Avenue.
The event is called "Meet Me on the Mile."
Many retailers on the Mag Mile have been hit hard by the pandemic. So on Sunday, they closed the street to vehicles – and people came to enjoy a wide variety of activities and live performances by the historic Water Tower.
There was a Chicago Bears drum line, a Mariachi band, and an antique car show.
If you missed it this Sunday, other Meet Me on the Mile events will take place in September and October.