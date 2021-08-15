Stojanovic Scores For Third Time In Last Two Games As Fire Beat Columbus CrewLuka Stojanovic scored for the third time in the last two games and the Chicago Fire beat the Columbus Crew on Sunday night.

Copper, Quigley Lead Sky To OT Win Over StormKahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm in overtime Sunday.

White Sox Lose To Yankees For Second Time After Winning Field Of Dreams GameRougned Odor hit a two-run homer, Nestor Cortes pitched six solid innings and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Andy Dalton Evaluates Some Struggles In Bears' Preseason Opener, Says Justin Fields 'Played Great'Saturday's Bears preseason opener was all about Justin Fields looking like he's ready to start right now. At least for now, Andy Dalton is still slated to start week one of the regular season.

Cubs Match Longest Slide Of Season With 11 Straight Losses As They Drop Another Game To MarlinsJazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss Sunday.

As Northwestern Wildcats Prepare To Take Field, QB Battle Brews Between Hunter Johnson And Ryan Hilinski; Joe Spivak Gets No. 1 JerseyThe Wildcats will open their season at home the first Friday of September against Michigan State.