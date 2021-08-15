DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — One person was recovering late Sunday after a crash in west suburban River Grove.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday along River Road south of Franklin Avenue.

A car slammed into the front of a store.

Paramedics transported the driver the hospital. There was no word on the accident victim’s condition.

No one else was hurt.

