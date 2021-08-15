RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — One person was recovering late Sunday after a crash in west suburban River Grove.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday along River Road south of Franklin Avenue.
A car slammed into the front of a store.
Paramedics transported the driver the hospital. There was no word on the accident victim's condition.
No one else was hurt.