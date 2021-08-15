Andy Dalton Evaluates Some Struggles In Bears' Preseason Opener, Says Justin Fields 'Played Great'Saturday's Bears preseason opener was all about Justin Fields looking like he's ready to start right now. At least for now, Andy Dalton is still slated to start week one of the regular season.

Cubs Match Longest Slide Of Season With 11 Straight Losses As They Drop Another Game To MarlinsJazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th straight loss Sunday.

As Northwestern Wildcats Prepare To Take Field, QB Battle Brews Between Hunter Johnson And Ryan Hilinski; Joe Spivak Gets No. 1 JerseyThe Wildcats will open their season at home the first Friday of September against Michigan State.

Abreu Ties Game In 9th With Solo Drive, But White Sox Lose To YankeesJoey Gallo hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning for his second homer of the game, Aaron Judge went deep again and had four RBIs, and the New York Yankees outlasted the Chicago White Sox in another back-and-forth thriller Saturday night.

Two Emmys Pulls Upset To Win What Will Likely Be Last Run Of Former Arlington Million Race At Arlington International RacecourseSaturday marked what will likely be the final turn for the race formerly known as the Arlington Million.

Fall To Marlins Makes 10 Straight Losses For CubsMagneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.