CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready, south suburbs – you’re getting a new area code.
When 708 numbers run out, 464 phone numbers will be issued. This is not expected until January.
The 708 area code has been a standard for many years for southern suburbs in Cook and Will counties, as well as some near western suburbs such as Oak Park, Forest Park, Melrose Park, Maywood, Cicero, and Berwyn, among others.
The 708 area code was created in 1989 as the first area code for the Chicago suburbs. Before that, nearly all the six-county Chicago area was included under the 312 area code.
The north and northwest suburbs were later split off into the 847 area code, while DuPage County and much of Kane County were split off into the 630 area code. Additional numbers within the 847 and 630 area codes, respectively, are now issued under area codes 224 and 331.
The city of Chicago outside the greater downtown area was split off into the 773 area code in 1996. Some Chicago city numbers are also now issued under the 872 area code.