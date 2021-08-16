CHICAGO (CBS) — The woman who was killed over the weekend when a driver hit her along with another woman steps from Wrigley Field has been identified as Sophie Elizabeth Allen of Orlando, Florida.

The hit-and-run happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Addison and Fremont streets, also right across the street from the Town Hall (19th) District police station.

Allen, 27, and the other woman, 28, were crossing the street the intersection when the car hit them. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering head injuries, while the older woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized after suffering minor injuries.

The BMW X3 sport-utility vehicle that hit the women crashed into a fence right in front of homes. The driver and a passenger bailed from the car and ran off on foot.

The chain of events started a block over at the Shell gas station at the southwest corner of Halsted and Addison streets. Workers there said the driver of the SUV drove through the parking lot and hit another car at a crosswalk.

The driver then headed west on Addison Street and ran the stop sign at Addison and Fremont streets. The driver turned left to go south on Fremont Street and hit the two pedestrians, before driving onto the west side of the sidewalk and running into the iron fence, police said.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows what appears to be the SUV making a sharp turn off Addison Street. Later, there is a screech and a crash and someone yelling, “Oh my God!”

If you look again at the video, it is clear how busy the intersection was with a bicyclist and other vehicles. And then there’s the location – which is also steps from the Addison Street Red Line Chicago Transit Authority ‘L’ stop.

CBS 2 spotted what appears to be a sandal or a shoe near the SUV, where officers took pictures late into the evening Saturday.

No one was reported in custody as of Monday night. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.