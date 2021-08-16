LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — As the Chicago Bears look ahead to preseason game number two, Head Coach Matt Nagy says to expect more reps for Andy Dalton and the first team.

As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports, there are developments on that first team offensive line, including the addition of a league veteran.

“Injuries are going to happen, and you just have to be ready for that next guy to step in,” said fifth year left guard Cody Whitehair.

He said the preseason is built around getting reps with everyone trying to build continuity even where there is inconsistency.

“No matter first group, second group, third group, we’re all working for that same goal,” he said.

The O line room is bolstered by the experience of newly-signed tackle Jason Peters, entering his 18th year in the league and competing for the spot left of Whitehair. Center Sam Mustipher said as a young offensive lineman, he’ll take full advantage of the chance to work alongside an NFL great.

“To understand the knowledge he has for the game and the training, the preparation it takes to play that long at that high of a level, I’ll probably be in his back pocket asking him more questions than he wants me to ask. But I just want to learn from him,” Mustipher said.

Nagy said as of now, he’s not sure when Jason Peters will join camp, but he should know more in the next couple days.

As for that first preseason game, he said he thought the O line played really well.