By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure keeps conditions quiet Monday night.

The low is 65.

Evening Planner: 08.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 85, with cooler conditions lakeside.

Only stray shower or storm chances are expected the next few days. As temperatures rise, and humidity builds, pop-up afternoon activity is possible.

On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and more humid with a high of 86.

Precipitation Chances: 08.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best rain chance arrives into Saturday with a more organized frontal system.

7 Day Forecast: 08.16.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist