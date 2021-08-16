CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure keeps conditions quiet Monday night.
The low is 65.

On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 85, with cooler conditions lakeside.
Only stray shower or storm chances are expected the next few days. As temperatures rise, and humidity builds, pop-up afternoon activity is possible.
Only stray shower or storm chances are expected the next few days. As temperatures rise, and humidity builds, pop-up afternoon activity is possible.
On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and more humid with a high of 86.

The best rain chance arrives into Saturday with a more organized frontal system.
The best rain chance arrives into Saturday with a more organized frontal system.